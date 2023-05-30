Dianne Hardesty May 30, 2023 39 min ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wayrynen- RichardsHARDESTY - Memorial services for Dianne Hardesty will be conducted today at 12 noon in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Tags Dianne Hardesty Religion Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. View comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video ‘Record number’ of lighthouses up for grabs, six of which are free Syrians polarised after Erdogan's Turkish election win Syrians polarised after Erdogan's Turkish election win Adventurous foodies are enjoying deep see giant isopod noodles despite health risks Adventurous foodies are enjoying deep see giant isopod noodles despite health risks Venezuela’s Maduro meets Lula in Brazil as relations improve Venezuela’s Maduro meets Lula in Brazil as relations improve