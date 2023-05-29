Diane Hardesty May 29, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wayrynen- RichardsHARDESTY - Memorial services for Dianne Hardesty will be conducted Wednesday at 12 noon in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Tags Diane Hardesty Religion Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. View comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Lightning on Jupiter is likely just like lightning on Earth, according to NASA A brief history of Memorial Day A brief history of Memorial Day Celebrations as Erdogan declares victory in Turkey election Celebrations as Erdogan declares victory in Turkey election Lindsey Graham: "Russians are dying...Best money we've spent" Lindsey Graham: "Russians are dying...Best money we've spent"