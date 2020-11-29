DeathNotice Blow

BLOW-Private funeral mass for Sharon Blow will be held in St. Ann Catholic Church and burial with Rite of Committal will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in Sharon's name can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.You may attend this funeral virtually using the following link.Topic: bryn godbout's Zoom MeetingTime: Nov 30, 2020 10:45 AM Mountain Time Join Zoom Meeting
https:urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A_us05web.zoom.us_j_5211815937-3Fpwd-3DT1NEZE5rWVJQYXByNi9jSUZuOFI2dz09&d=DwICAg&c=UCja3IwhyjPGYeHcG7oIbg&r=gbxjR4HNPp6ZuW1Da9hiQkV1wybZ7403McneqAVUMlg&m=_ykoXH85y-L6Q-Hj8AacIxSe2KW8srPw2fk6dn-j7AM&s=MCbCLC7EY35jzipcxDppXx3Gt6QfeOrph1X2QTKcqDM&e=
Meeting ID: 521 181 5937 Passcode mjF0V5
