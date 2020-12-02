Death Notice Driscoll and Kenison 12/3

Duggan Dolan

DRISCOLL — Friends of Fr. Daniel Driscoll may call this Thursday after 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow all CDC COVID-19 protocols.

KENISON — Services for Mrs. Barbara Jean Kenison with COVID safety protocols for people choosing to attend in person. The Rosary will be held this Thursday Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. with visitation starting at 5 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 4, at the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, MT. Butte Catholic Community North - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH3AsbxD9bdyH3ZphVbU9uw