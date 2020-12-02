Death Notice Driscoll and Kenison 12/3

Duggan Dolan
DRISCOLL — Friends of Fr. Daniel Driscoll may call this Thursday after 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow all CDC COVID-19 protocols.
KENISON — Services for Mrs. Barbara Jean Kenison with COVID safety protocols for people choosing to attend in person. The Rosary will be held this Thursday Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. with visitation starting at 5 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 4, at the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, MT. Butte Catholic Community North - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH3AsbxD9bdyH3ZphVbU9uw
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.