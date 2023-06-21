CRON - Deanna Mae Cron, age 68, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on February 18, 2023. A celebration of Dee's life will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Longfellow Finnigan Riddle Funeral Home and Cremation Services in the chapel, 107 Oak St., Anaconda, MT. A reception will be held immediately following at the funeral home. Dee will be laid to rest during a private service for family at Sunset Memorial Park, Crackerville Road, in Silver Bow County. Please visit www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com for the obituary and to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Dee.