Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies death notice for Jan. 1, 2021
Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies death notice for Jan. 1, 2021

Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies

BRIGGEMAN — Dale Marie Briggeman, 96, of Missoula died at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation on Dec. 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies. A full obituary will be posted at www.cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

