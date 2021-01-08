 Skip to main content
Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies death notice for Jan. 9, 2021
Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies

OSMANSON — Marvin T. Osmanson, 102, of Missoula, passed away at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on January 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

