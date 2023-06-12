Wayrynen- Richards

JORY - Funeral service for Yvonnie Jory will be conducted Thursday morning at 10 am in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Father Thomas Haffey officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Yvonnie may be made to Gail's Small Dog Rescue, 2112 Gaylord, Butte, MT 59701 or to Our Lady of the Rockies or to Easter Seals/Highlands Hospice.