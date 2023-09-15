BENSON - Bruce B., age 92, of Avon passed away September 11, 2023. Viewing will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with funeral services to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 18th, 2023 at the Avon Community Church followed by a graveside burial at the Avon Cemetery with Military Honors. A reception will follow at the Avon Community Clubhouse. Memorials can be made to the Avon Cemetery. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Bruce.