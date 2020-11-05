 Skip to main content
Bette 87 Swanson
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

SWANSON — Bette Swanson, 87, of Anaconda, died on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Copper Ridge Health and Rehab Center in Butte. Services are pending. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Bette's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

