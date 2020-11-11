 Skip to main content
Axelson paid notices for Nov. 12, 2020
Axelson

MASELLA — Loretta J. Masella, age 102, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on November 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for family. Loretta will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Loretta. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Loretta and her family.

CARMICHAEL — Rosanna Carmichael, age 86, of Butte, Montana, passed away on October 31, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, 1500 Majors St., Butte, Montana, followed by a Funeral Mass. Rite of Committal will follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery on Harrison Ave. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Rosanna.

