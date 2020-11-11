Axelson paid notices for Nov. 12, 2020

Axelson

MASELLA — Loretta J. Masella, age 102, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on November 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for family. Loretta will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Loretta. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Loretta and her family.