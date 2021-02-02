 Skip to main content
Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services death notice for Feb. 2, 2021
Dolores M. pd notice Martinelli

Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services

MARTINELLI — Dolores M. Martinelli, age 99, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Jan. 31, 2021. No public services will be held at this time. An obituary will be published in the near future. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Dolores.

