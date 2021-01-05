 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Axelson death notice for Jan. 6, 2021
0 comments

Axelson death notice for Jan. 6, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glen Yant

Axelson

YANT — Glen Lewis Yant, age 85, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020. A private family burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, and a later social gathering will be announced in the summer. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to view full obituary, offer a condolence to his family or share a memory of Glen.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News