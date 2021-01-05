Axelson death notice for Jan. 6, 2021

Axelson
YANT — Glen Lewis Yant, age 85, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Dec. 31, 2020. A private family burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Butte, and a later social gathering will be announced in the summer. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to view full obituary, offer a condolence to his family or share a memory of Glen.
