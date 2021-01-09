 Skip to main content
Axelson death notice for Jan. 10, 2021
Pete Godtland

Axelson

GODTLAND — Harold “Pete” Godtland, age 95, of Butte, Montana, passed away on January 4, 2021. Services will be held in June of this year and will be announced when arrangements are complete. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Pete.

