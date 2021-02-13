 Skip to main content
Axelson Death Notice for Feb. 14, 2021
Axelson Death Notice for Feb. 14, 2021

Axelson

HAMAKER — Mary J. Hamaker, age 70, of Butte, MT, passed away on February 12, 2021. As per Mary’s request, no services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery at a later date. An obituary will follow. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to shar a memory of Mary.

