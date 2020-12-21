Axelson death notice for Dec. 22, 2020

Axelson
AXELSON – Beloved brother and uncle, Mike Axelson passed away at his residence at The Springs of Butte on Sunday evening, surrounded and lifted up by his family. His ashes will be interred with his parents in Mount Moriah Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of The Montana Standard. The family requests that memorials be made to B.S.W. at 845 S. Wyoming or to The Butte Emergency Food Bank. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Mike.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.