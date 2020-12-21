Axelson death notice for Dec. 22, 2020

Axelson

AXELSON – Beloved brother and uncle, Mike Axelson passed away at his residence at The Springs of Butte on Sunday evening, surrounded and lifted up by his family. His ashes will be interred with his parents in Mount Moriah Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of The Montana Standard. The family requests that memorials be made to B.S.W. at 845 S. Wyoming or to The Butte Emergency Food Bank. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Mike.