 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Axelson death notice for Dec. 20, 2020
0 comments

Axelson death notice for Dec. 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lauren Senner

Axelson

SENNER — Lauren James Senner, age 65, of Anaconda, Montana, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. There will be no services. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com for the full obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News