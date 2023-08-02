Duggan Dolan
MALOUGHNEY - Friends of Mrs. Averil Marie Maloughney may call this morning (Thursday) after 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
