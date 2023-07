STENSLAND—Anna Patricia Mahoney Stensland born March 20, 1931 in Butte died October 26, 2022 in Missoula. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 329 Mercury St., Butte. A Reception will follow the service at East Side Athletic Club, 3200 Dexter St., Butte.