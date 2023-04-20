Duggan Dolan
LABRIE - Friends of Mrs. Ann Labrie may call today (Friday) after 11:00 a.m. in Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM (noon). Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
