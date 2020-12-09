 Skip to main content
David Sellers, 65
David Sellers, 65

David Sellers

April 12, 1955-Dec. 5, 2020

Mr. David James Sellers passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home in Butte. He was born Tuesday, April 12, 1955, in Jasper, Indiana, to Paul D. and Charlene (Lents) Sellers.

At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United State Navy, where he served on countless ships and in many locations. He was extremely proud to retire as a Chief Petty Officer, after 21 years of faithful service. In 1981, David was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, where he fell in love and married Cynthia Ruggieri. Together they had one daughter and later divorced but remained close friends. David was a dedicated and loving father, a devoted grandfather, a work-a-holic and perfectionist and was proud of his home in Butte.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Chase Seebecker of Anaconda; two granddaughters, Alexis and Hunter; his former wife, Cynthia; several brothers and sisters; and countless nieces and nephews.

In keeping with David's quiet and private life, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned at this time. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.

