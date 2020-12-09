David Sellers, 65

April 12, 1955-Dec. 5, 2020

At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United State Navy, where he served on countless ships and in many locations. He was extremely proud to retire as a Chief Petty Officer, after 21 years of faithful service. In 1981, David was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, where he fell in love and married Cynthia Ruggieri. Together they had one daughter and later divorced but remained close friends. David was a dedicated and loving father, a devoted grandfather, a work-a-holic and perfectionist and was proud of his home in Butte.