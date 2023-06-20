David Paul Meier

March 16, 1927 - June 15, 2023

DEER LODGE - David Paul Meier passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2023 at the age of 96 in Deer Lodge, Montana. He was born on March 16, 1927 in Winona, Minnesota where he grew up surrounded by a loving family.

Dave took Navy military training and joined his crew on the USS Langley to fight during WWII in the Mediterranean Arena. When WWII ended, Dave traveled to Montana to pursue a career as an agent with the Northern Pacific and eventually the Burlington Northern Railroad for a forty year career. He was fondly known as Depot Dave!

On August 1, 1959, Dave married Nora Ryan. Together they had three daughters: Shelly, Mary and Patty. Nora and Dave were married for 63 wonderful years and she supported him throughout his career.

Dave was always active in the community and willing to lend a helping hand to friends and strangers. He worked hard for his family, enjoyed the great outdoors that Montana provided with an unparalleled zest for life until the very end. He was well known for his ability to tell many stories about hunting elk in the Rubies, fishing with his granddaughters, his garden, and being on his daughter's boat in Alaska with family (He always caught the biggest fish!). His optimism in life and compassion for family, friends, and strangers touched those around him. We will never know how many people were impacted by his willingness to help others over the years. The world was a better place with Dave in it and he will be greatly missed by all.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents: Ethel and Paul Meier; his sisters: Jean Gervais and Patricia Meier; brothers: Stanley, Charles and Gerald Meier and daughter, Patricia (Patty) Traverso.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Meier; daughters: Richelle(Shelly) Deering, Mary Perkins; grandchildren: Kathryn (Katy) Germann, Zoey and Alyah Perkins.

The funeral service for Dave will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Deer Lodge, Montana at 11:00 a.m., on June 22.

Memorials can be directed to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation: www.themmrf.org or Immaculate Conception Church: 605 Clark St., Deer Lodge, MT 59722.