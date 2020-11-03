David Lee Richardson, 50, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 26 in Whitehall, MT. David was the oldest of four children of Lee and Holliday Richardson. He spent the first 18 years of his life in Conrad, MT. David graduated from Conrad High School and Moses Lake Community College. He made a career in aviation and loved anything mechanical, especially anything that flew.

He lived and worked in Seattle, Portland, Butte and Great Falls. His aviation skill set took him to many states, his favorite after Montana being Alaska. He worked as a specialty welder, fabricating stainless steel components. He was fascinated with anything mechanical, he could fix just about anything and loved the out-of-doors, and hunting and fishing.

He bought kites and flew them with the family children, repaired bikes for them, prepared fishing poles and took them fishing, earning the dubious nickname of “Funkle David.”

David married Bonita Terrey and became the second father to her two children, Christopher and Lisa, and later grandfather to their children. David was devastated by Christopher’s violent death at 20. While he and Bonita had been separated for many years, David provided resources and care for her before she succumbed to cancer.