David J. Hihnala, 74

Sept. 10, 1946-Oct. 27, 2020

David J. Hihnala passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Continental Care, in Butte. He was born, the fourth child of Jack and Violet (Mattson) Hihnala, on Tuesday, September 10, 1946, in Butte. A proud Finn and raised in Finntown, he was educated at the Grant School, East Junior High, graduated Butte High School in 1964, and attended DeVry University in Tucson, Arizona.

David served in the United States Army and worked at Continental Concrete, The Anaconda Company, IBM in Tucson, Arizona, and Rochester, Minnesota, and also served as a school bus driver in Rochester and with the Butte Public Schools.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Frank Jeniker, Lorna Hihnala and Don Gilbert; his nephew, Scott Gilbert; and his brothers, Jack, Leonard and Larry Hihnala. He is survived by his sister, Sharon Gilbert of Butte; sister-in-law, Beverly Hihnala of Helena, MT; nieces and nephews, Kim and Brian Hall and their children, Hailey, Hannah and Logan all of Snohomish, Washington, Deb and Mike Gilbert of Billings, Don and Karyn Gilbert and their children, Saige and Luke of Utica, New York, Lane and Ryan Parrot of Texas, and Trace Parrot of Billings.

As per his wishes, there will be no services.

Sincere thanks to the staff of Continental Care and Rehab and Highlands Hospice for their kind and attentive care. Donations in memory of David may be made to Our Lady of the Rockies, the Columbia Gardens Carousel or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.