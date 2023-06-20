David Frederick Balkovetz

November 4, 1998 - January 16, 2023

ATLANTA, GA - David Frederick Balkovetz, age 24 of Atlanta, died tragically and unexpectedly on January 16, 2023. David was loved and cherished by so many and will be missed by his family, friends, fraternity brothers, fellow police officers of the Smyrna, Georgia Police Department, and soldiers of the Georgia National Guard.

David was preceded in death by his grandfather, Fred Balkovetz of Twin Bridges, MT and cousin, Thomas Balkovetz of Birmingham, AL.

Surviving are his parents: Allison Wood (Paul O'Neill) of Mesa, AZ, William Balkovetz (Kelly Clark Brown Balkovetz) of Atlanta; brother, Leo Balkovetz; sister, Amy Balkovetz, Nicholas and Greg O'Neill; grandparents: Carlton and Jane Wood, Dorothy Balkovetz, and Shirley Brown; aunts and uncles: Carlton and Cathy Wood, Jessica Wood, Dan and Mary Balkovetz, Dale and Ann-Carroll Morin, Michael and Norma Brown; cousins: Ford Wood and Elizabeth Wood and Ann Balkovetz.

David proudly served as a police officer with the Smyrna Police Department and as a Commissioned Lieutenant in the Georgia National Guard. David wanted to make the world a better place, and he served his community and country with that goal in mind. David had such a huge heart.

David always valued his friendships and had many ties for "best friend" status. At the University of North Georgia where he enrolled as a cadet, he joined Sigma Nu fraternity, Kappa Chapter. David received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He interned for a District Attorney's office in Lumpkin County Georgia and was known for discussing criminal defendants empathetically.

As a police officer, David was fearless and empathetic. He was committed to respectfully engage and serve to protect citizens and community each shift. He dutifully served his monthly National Guard commitment with pride. David was a patriot, a great American, and an exceptional human being. May his light continue to shine on us all.

David will be laid to rest with his family in the Twin Bridges cemetery. The graveside service will be held at 11:30 MT on June 24, 2023 and a reception will be held immediately following at the Madison County Fairground. The family will host lunch with Hells Canyon BBQ, a couple sides, and drinks hosted by folks from the Blue Anchor. We welcome anyone who wishes to bring a side, or dessert to share.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Rising Starr Middle School c/o Christy Todd, 183 Panther Path, Fayetteville, GA 30215. Donations will be used to create a scholarship in David's name for the Community for Creativity program.

For you or anyone you know of struggling with thoughts of suicide, please know you are loved. For more information or assistance please contact Suicide in Crisis Lifeline at 988 or Lifeline.org.