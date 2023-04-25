David E. Cuchine, 82

January 26, 1941 – April 14, 2023

BUTTE - David Eugene Cuchine was born on January 26, 1941. David joined the angels on April 14, 2023. Dave was a simple man who loved spending time fly fishing, camping, and going on Sunday drives.

Dave was a rebel in his younger years running the neighborhood with his brothers and friends. Those friends know exactly who they are.

Dave married the love of his life Ellen of 53 years. He was an amazing father, grandfather, husband, uncle, and friend. He will be missed every day.

Dave is proceeded in death by his parents, Eugene and Billie Cuchine, Jerry Cuchine, and Bud and Denise Cuchine.

Dave is survived by his wife, Ellen Cuchine; children: Debbie and (Tim Queer), Bill and (Dawn Cuchine), Wanda and (Gary Johnson); many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and his devoted grandson and fishing partner, Jeffery Queer.

We All Love You. No services to be held.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of David.