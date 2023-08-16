David Bernard Swanson (Swanny)

August 23, 1962 - August 8, 2023

ANACONDA - David Bernard Swanson (Swanny), 60, of Anaconda, MT, peacefully passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2023 in Missoula following complications from surgery, with his family by his side.

David was born August 23, 1962, to Don and Donna Swanson in Anaconda, MT, where he resided for most of his life. After graduating from high school, David attended Devry Automotive school in Phoenix, AZ. He was later employed at AFFCO for many years. His latest employer was Colbert Electric, where he enjoyed teaching upcoming electricians the tricks of the trade. A near-fatal traffic accident in 2020 ended his career, but he made a positive impact on people throughout Montana.

David married Cheri Villeneuve, and from this marriage, daughters, Brittney and Vanessa were born. David and Cheri divorced, and he later married Amy (Slaughtner) and they had their daughter, Savanah. David loved his daughters beyond words and was the best father to them, always believing in them and guiding them through life. He always made sure they knew how proud he was of them. David also was raising his foster son, Kingslen, who he loved unconditionally.

We were blessed to have David for three years after his accident. Although he was in constant pain, he never complained. David was as tough as they come, yet had the very biggest heart and loved deeply.

One of David's biggest joys, after family, was being in the mountains hunting and fishing. This is where he was most at peace. David brightened the room with his infectious smile and embraced those he loved with his big bear hugs. He spent his life dedicated to making those around him laugh and feel at home.

David is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Swanson; son-in-law, Cole Davis; grandparents: Charlie and Veda Monroe, and Elmer and Josephine Swanson; and aunt and uncles: Jean and Bill Hicks, and Rick Monroe.

David is survived by his wife, Amy; daughters: Brittney (Jake) Doherty, Vanessa, Savanah, and foster son, Kingslen; grandchildren: Kadyn Davis, Keeleigh, Jayden, and Brayden Doherty; his father, Don; brother, Don (Karen) Swanson; and sister, Laurie Swanson Dulaney (Delmer Green); nieces: Rachael Anderson, Dani (Scott) Kelleher, Kristen (Nick) Villa; uncles: Bud (Joanne) Monroe, Mike (Donna) Monroe; and numerous cousins.

David leaves an enormous void in our hearts, never to be replaced. Although he is gone, he lives on through the stories that so many of us have and will share throughout the years. David was a one-of-a-kind man who wore his heart on his sleeve.

Services for David will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania St., Anaconda, MT, 59711. A luncheon will follow. We ask that you only bring memories of David to share with each other as we celebrate and honor his life.

Axelson Funeral Home is providing the funeral. Cremation has taken place.