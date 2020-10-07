April 11, 1970-Sept. 12, 2020

We have an empty chair at our family table. David Arthur Stevenson, 50, passed away Sept. 12, 2020. He was born April 11, 1970 in Butte, MT. He was full of life, generous and very skilled in his work. David was proud of his work, loved his family, music, animals, hunting and fishing. He loved God and attended the Butte Church of Christ. He personally baptized his son Daimon.

David earned a certificate from the Job Corps for masonry and drywall. From there, he developed his skills, training and licenses for finish concrete and stucco work. He was extremely talented with all of these trades. David started his own business of Top Notch. He has left his stamp of beautiful work all over Montana. His friends and apprentices will continue his talent in their own companies.

David is survived by his wife, Annie Mattix-Stevenson; son, Daimon Baker-Stevenson; mother, Alberta Stevenson; sister, Kathleen Stevenson-Dickson; sister, Glenda Stevenson-Eldred; and other surviving family, Lois Stevenson, Lu Ringle, Frank Ringle, Jerry Dickson, Bryant Hansen, Chelsey Hansen, Jared Dickson, Katelyn Collins, Landon Dickson and Casey Eldred.