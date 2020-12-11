Darrell Bauman, 86

Nov. 26, 1934-Dec. 7, 2020
Darrell Vernon Bauman was born Nov. 26, 1934, to George and Florence Bauman in South Dakota. The family had an adventurous spirit and moved around quite a bit to allow George to work on farms and ranches all around the Midwest. Their travels led them to Deer Lodge, MT, and Darrell ultimately chose to make it his home.
His time in the Army allowed him to see a bit of the world, including an opportunity to tour Europe while stationed in Italy, but he always came back home. Darrell married Joy Bauman and together their family included sons, Doug, Darcy, and Darrell, and daughter, Darla. Deer Lodge was the perfect place to call home as it provided an excellent location for Darrell to pursue his great joys — hunting and ice fishing!
After retiring from Cominco mine, he continued to stay busy with work at the sawmill and as a bartender. After spending 40 years as an underground miner, he spent as much time in the sun as possible and developed a year-round tan. The year really had three seasons — yard-saling, hunting, and ice fishing. He is survived by sons, Doug and Darcy Hunt of Deer Lodge, and Darrell Bauman (Sandy) of Helena; grandchildren, Laura Anderson (Gabe) of California, Doug Hunt Jr. (Laura) of Kalispell, Devin Leigh Hunt of California, Hannah Sidner (Rodger) of Great Falls, Morgan Turner (Levi) of Deer Lodge, and Olivia Bauman of Bozeman; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents, George and Florence; brother, Kenny; sister, Nettie; daughter, Darla; and granddaughters, Melanie and Laynie. Darrell was warm, friendly, and chatty with everyone he met. His big smile with those dimples instantly drew people in! He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. He slipped away peacefully to enter the kingdom of Heaven on Dec. 7, 2020.
Due to COVID, no services will be held at this time, but the family will plan a celebration of life for later in the year. Please honor Darrell by thinking of him next time you are out in the sunshine enjoying nature, as that was truly his happy place.
