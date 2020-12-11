Darrell Bauman, 86

Nov. 26, 1934-Dec. 7, 2020

Darrell Vernon Bauman was born Nov. 26, 1934, to George and Florence Bauman in South Dakota. The family had an adventurous spirit and moved around quite a bit to allow George to work on farms and ranches all around the Midwest. Their travels led them to Deer Lodge, MT, and Darrell ultimately chose to make it his home.

His time in the Army allowed him to see a bit of the world, including an opportunity to tour Europe while stationed in Italy, but he always came back home. Darrell married Joy Bauman and together their family included sons, Doug, Darcy, and Darrell, and daughter, Darla. Deer Lodge was the perfect place to call home as it provided an excellent location for Darrell to pursue his great joys — hunting and ice fishing!