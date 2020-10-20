Darold ‘Sam’ Harris

1957-2020

After a well fought battle with liver disease, Darold Harris, otherwise known as Sam Harris, left this earth.

Sam was born on July 11, 1957, in Browning, MT, to Hazel Clark and Darold Harris Sr. He didn’t have it easy and ended up spending a large part of his childhood in an orphanage in Twin Bridges, MT. Even though those times were rough for him, he could sure tell you some funny stories from those days.

He later graduated high school in Whitehall, MT, and shortly after married the love of his life, Sarah Fischer. They moved around a little, but settled down in Butte, MT. Together they had two children, Nicole and Jimmy. Sam loved his children with all of his heart and always took great pride in their achievements. Sam was also extremely proud to be a member of the Blackfeet Native American Tribe. Sam was a lifelong Montanan and loved all the state had to offer. Due to the nature of his childhood, Sam had a great passion for the Miami Dolphins. While in the orphanage he would dream of somewhere beautiful to live and that was Miami, because of the sunny environment.