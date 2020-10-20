Darold ‘Sam’ Harris

1957-2020
After a well fought battle with liver disease, Darold Harris, otherwise known as Sam Harris, left this earth.
Sam was born on July 11, 1957, in Browning, MT, to Hazel Clark and Darold Harris Sr. He didn’t have it easy and ended up spending a large part of his childhood in an orphanage in Twin Bridges, MT. Even though those times were rough for him, he could sure tell you some funny stories from those days.
He later graduated high school in Whitehall, MT, and shortly after married the love of his life, Sarah Fischer. They moved around a little, but settled down in Butte, MT. Together they had two children, Nicole and Jimmy. Sam loved his children with all of his heart and always took great pride in their achievements. Sam was also extremely proud to be a member of the Blackfeet Native American Tribe. Sam was a lifelong Montanan and loved all the state had to offer. Due to the nature of his childhood, Sam had a great passion for the Miami Dolphins. While in the orphanage he would dream of somewhere beautiful to live and that was Miami, because of the sunny environment.
The biggest lights of Sam’s life were his grandchildren. He was the best and proudest Papa there ever was. Whether he was teasing them and telling them that Katy Perry was his sister or making up silly nicknames for them, he always made sure they knew how much he loved them. They had hot water in their swimming pools in the summer and warm towels right out of the dryer after their baths. He loved spoiling them and they loved getting spoiled.
Sam was the kind of person who walked into a room and made friends with everyone. He would gladly give you the shirt off of his back and expect nothing in return. We will miss his joyous and giving spirit, terribly!
Sam was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel; his loving in-laws, Lawrence and Angaline Fischer; his brother, Mike; and sister, Kerma. He is survived by his ex, but still beloved wife, Sarah; daughter, Nicole (Aaron) Briceno; son, Jimmy (Chia Chi) Harris; brothers, Andy, Jimmy and Denny; sisters, Debbie, Brenda and Becky; and his seven adoring grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Ava, Josue, Peytyn, Hunter and Kayla.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 24, at 11 a.m., at St Ann’s Church. Please wear masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Liver Foundation.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.