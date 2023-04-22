Darlene Lenore Lovell Forson

May 7, 1935 - March 31, 2023

Darlene Lenore Lovell Forson passed away peacefully in her home in Deer Lodge on March 31, 2023 surrounded by her beloved children. She was 87 years young.

Darlene was born May 7, 1935 in Anaconda, MT to Frank and Adelyn Lovell. She grew up in Anaconda and Deer Lodge, where she graduated from Powell County High School in 1953. Darlene went on to graduate from the University of Montana with a B.A in Education. Her passion for learning and children led her to a career as an elementary school teacher. She stepped away from teaching in 1975 to raise her family, but returned in 1990 and enjoyed a few more years as a teacher's aide before fully retiring. Many of her students still share fond memories of being in her classroom to this day.

Darlene married the love of her life, Richard H. Forson in April 1965. Their love story included almost 57 years of wedded bliss and brought them three children: Leonard, Deldee, and Adele and three grandchildren: Brandon, Austin and Gracie. Darlene's family meant everything to her and she showered them all with lots of love and pride.

Darlene was an avid quilter and for many years often had "quilting parties" with several of her friends in her home. Her family and many of her friends have beautiful one-of-a-kind handmade quilts, sewn with love by her as one of many special memories to cherish.

Late in life, Darlene loved to sit outside on her porch in the sunshine, looking at the mountains and watching all the birds, deer, and the occasional fox in the fields behind her home. She loved all kinds of flowers and was looking forward to the Spring and seeing her beds, bushes, and wagon filled with colorful blooms. The sunshine she brought to all of our lives will be dearly missed.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Adelyn Lovell and husband, Richard Forson.

She is survived by her son, Leonard Forson (Stacey); daughters: Deldee Castorena and Adele Forson; grandsons: Brandon and Austin Forson, and granddaughter, Gracie Castorena.

Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the charity of the donor's choice.

