Danny Wong, 86

Oct. 12, 1934-Nov. 30, 2020

Ding Kuen Tam, aka Danny Wong, was born in Toi Shan, outside of Guangzhou, China, on Oct. 12, 1934. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 14, arriving in San Francisco, where he was a tour guide. He made his way to Butte, Montana (US), where he created a legacy as the owner/restaurateur of the famous Pekin Noodle Parlor. He purchased The Pekin from relatives in the 1950's. He was dedicated to his adopted home of Butte and supported the community, local charities, events and schools.

On Aug. 8, 1963, Danny married Sharon Chu, the love of his life. They raised five children, his greatest source of pride and joy. He had a strong devotion to his family, bringing his siblings and parents over to the United States from China in the 1970s-1980s. He provided his family with educational opportunities and training so that they could achieve their own success.