Danny Wong, 86

Oct. 12, 1934-Nov. 30, 2020
Ding Kuen Tam, aka Danny Wong, was born in Toi Shan, outside of Guangzhou, China, on Oct. 12, 1934. He immigrated to the United States at the age of 14, arriving in San Francisco, where he was a tour guide. He made his way to Butte, Montana (US), where he created a legacy as the owner/restaurateur of the famous Pekin Noodle Parlor. He purchased The Pekin from relatives in the 1950's. He was dedicated to his adopted home of Butte and supported the community, local charities, events and schools.
On Aug. 8, 1963, Danny married Sharon Chu, the love of his life. They raised five children, his greatest source of pride and joy. He had a strong devotion to his family, bringing his siblings and parents over to the United States from China in the 1970s-1980s. He provided his family with educational opportunities and training so that they could achieve their own success.
Danny's second love was his restaurant and he built a legacy. His second family was his staff, whom he treated as if they were his own. He spread love and support and would do anything for them and vice versa. Danny always had a seat for anyone who walked into his restaurant, no matter who they were. No one was a stranger at the Pekin and he connected with everyone and made them feel special. Many became life-long friends, including their children and extended families. He vacationed with many of them, including to a few Super Bowls.
The Pekin is the oldest single-family run Chinese restaurant in America and recently earned a James Beard Foundation nomination for Outstanding Hospitality. Danny's legacy has been showcased at the Butte Archives for the Pekin's 100th Anniversary celebration; in New York at the Museum of Food and Drink Exhibition: CHOW, The Making of an American Chinese Restaurant; will be featured at Chicago's Chinese Heritage Museum in 2021; and most recently on CBS Sunday Morning.
His third passion was gambling — investing in the stock market, playing pan at the M&M after work, putting money in any available slot machine, and playing the poker machines at the Magic Diamond. Good karma surrounded him as he won often, many believing the result of his kindness and generosity to others.
Danny was a loving, loyal and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his children, Nancy Tam, San Francisco, Lillian (Mark) Hofkes, Seattle, Jennifer (Travis) McGee, Denver, Julia (Jay) Cook, Williamsburg, Virginia, Jerry Tam, Butte, MT; his grandchildren, Matthew and Natalie Hofkes, Tatum McGee, Jadyn and Kalia Cook. His brothers, Yien Tam of Danville, California, Raymond, Cheung, and Fong Tam of Las Vegas; his sister, Miao Na Tan; and their families, as well as countless cousins and relatives.
Danny Wong, an honorable man, great husband, devoted father and hard-working boss, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 86. Danny is now reunited with the love of his life, Sharon, his parents, brothers, grandparents and all his friends who have left this earth before him. His humble, generous and kind spirit will live on forever.
Thank you all for the overwhelming outpouring of love, strength, and support. We take comfort in knowing that he touched so many lives and had so many wonderful friends. We are personally grateful and welcome written stories and any photos you may have and hope to learn more about his life. Please send them to dannywong.tam@gmail.com or bring them to the Pekin.
Due to COVID-19, health and safety is our first priority so we will plan a celebration of his life when it is safe for everyone to be together. Danny will lie in repose in Duggan Dolan Mortuary chapel Wednesday through Friday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Butte Food Bank or the charity of your choice.
A private family ceremony will be held in California.
Danny will remain in our hearts and memories forever. We love you and miss you Dad!
