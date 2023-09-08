Dannette (Danni) Rochelle Zobenica

July 24, 1956 - September 3, 2023

BUTTE - On the afternoon of Sunday, September 3, 2023, Dannette Rochelle Zobenica passed away where she wanted to, at her home in Butte, Montana. She was born in Butte, Saturday, July 24, 1956 to Donald and Peggy (Hanratty) Raymond, the youngest of the Raymond's six D's. Danni attended St. Johns Elementary, East Jr. High, and graduated from Butte High in 1975. She married and had three children before divorcing. On March 24, 1984, she married the love of her life, Robert Zobenica and began a wonderful journey for the remainder of her life. Their journey included living and working in Butte, Alaska, Las Vegas, Boise, and finally returning to Butte in 2008.

Danni spent most of her working life as a waitress, cocktail waitress, and bartender. However, while living in Las Vegas, she worked as a pre-school teacher, which was the best job that she could have ever imagined. She adored little children and the wonderment and innocence that came with them. Unfortunately, in 2001 she had to retire due to medical issues.

Throughout her life she enjoyed being outdoors, whether it be camping, fishing, or just taking a ride. She loved the beauty of Montana and all it has to offer just out your back door. She enjoyed football. She was a Chicago Bears fan, but her husband straightened out that flaw and she became a true Minnesota Vikings fan. She also liked playing cribbage. The two most competitive things she enjoyed were fishing and cribbage. It was always fun watching her and her reactions, whether she won or lost.

Later in life, her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She loved watching them grow and was very proud of their accomplishments. She made every effort to attend any and all functions they were involved in and celebrated all they accomplished. Believe me, if she were in the crowd, you would hear and see her. And it goes without saying that she loved many a dog, near as much as she loved and adored her grandchildren, and they never went without a treat...or five.

Throughout her life, Danni always carried a strong faith in her Lord, Jesus Christ. Through good times and bad she relied on her faith to guide her through life. She was pleased to pass on that faith to her children and her grandchildren. If you were ever in her house, you would be greeted by hundreds of angels, crucifixes, and images of her Lord.

Danni is survived by her husband, Rob Zobenica of Butte; son and daughter-in- law: Raymond and Ashley Moody of Butte; daughter, Amy Perry of Missoula and son-in-law, Brad Arendt; grandchildren: Clayton Moody, Chaise Moody, Grace Raymond, Brady Raymond, Daniel Thornton, Bailey Arendt, And Kaitlyn Arendt. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters-in-law: Donald Raymond and Vicki Raymond, Richard and Sharon Raymond; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Dave and Cheryl Zobenica, Randy and Jill Zobenica, John Zobenica and Dawn Gormely, Diana Waltee, Dennis Waltee, Linda and Tony Flynn, and Erik Oaas.

Besides her parents, Dannette is preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Arendt; her brother, Denny Raymond, and her sisters: Dianna Irvine and Debbie Oaas.

Cremation has taken place.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 11, 2023 at 12 noon in St. Ann Catholic Church.

Her ashes will be spread later, in places Danni considers to be "her special places."

Afterwards, a Celebration of Her Life reception will be held at the Butte Depot.

At Danni's request, if you plan to send flowers please send/give them to someone you love. With the message "I Love You." Also, she requests any donations be made to the New Hope Clinic, 320 S. Idaho St., Butte, MT.

Danni is and always will be a special and unique woman. She touched the lives of many, many people and made friends by just saying "Hi." If you are someone whose life may have been touched, please say a prayer to celebrate her passing into the Lord's arms where she joined her family and friends in Heaven.

"Do not stand at my grave and weep. I am not there; I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints in snow, I am the sunlight on the ripened grain, I am the gentle, autumn rain. As you awake with morning's hush, I am the swift, uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft star that shines at night. Do not stand by my grave, and cry - I am not there; I did not die."