Daniel P. Sullivan

March 2, 1937 – May 22, 2023

Daniel Philip Sullivan died peacefully in his home in Rocker with his “girlfriend”, Nancy Street, and “nurse”, Patty, at his side.

He was born March 2, 1937, to Daniel and Ida Sullivan, and raised in Dublin Gulch in Butte. He attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Butte Central Boys High School – excelling on their famous tumbling team.Dan married Nancy Street and they recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.

He served his county in the United States Navy. In the early years he worked as a Montana State Prison guard and his Irish wit and stories made him a popular bartender. His true calling was mining. He worked in most of the Butte underground mines. He spent 15 years at the Black Pine mine in Philipsburg and was superintendent there until his retirement.

Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing and was very smart with crossword puzzles. He especially liked tinkering in his overflowing garages, riding the ATVs, and, most of all, his tractors.

Dan is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Mary Colleen Sullivan; son, James Luke Sullivan and his wife, Jenny; and daughter, Dannette Hyso; brothers, James “Red” Sullivan, Joe Sullivan, and Bobby Brouillette; sisters in law, Pat Gibson and Mary Jo Turner; grandchildren, Brendan Lipsett, Tucker Sullivan, and Jakob Sullivan; several nieces and nephews; and life-long friends, Stan and Sharon Holsclaw of South Dakota.

He was preceded in death by stepfather, Robbie Smith; brother, John Sullivan; sister, Roberta Thompson; sisters in law, Shirley Sullivan, Mary Jo Sullivan, and Betty Jim McLeod; and brothers in law, Charlie Turner and Hoot Gibson.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 11621 Thornton Ave. in Butte. Dan's family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 10am. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall at the church. Following the reception, a graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, 5001 Crackerville Rd. in Gregson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Dan are suggested to Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave, Butte, MT 59701 – in memory of Taz and Griz.

Please visit www.axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Dan.