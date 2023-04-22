Daniel Michael McGonigle

November 20, 1946 - April 13, 2023

ASTORIA, OR - Daniel M. (Michael Mike Mickey Whitey) McGonigle passed on at his home in Astoria, OR on April 13, 2023. He was a Maroon ('64) and a Zag ('68). Mike then received a graduate degree from UNC in poli sci.

Michael covered a lot of ground over the years. Husband of Jean, parent to Gretchen. He survived, then thrived for 28 years post esophageal cancer and the removal of 90% of his digestive tract. Hats off to Virginia Mason.

No quitter, Michael managed his near death experience and reentered the fray as a long-term care nurse after obtaining a nursing degree, then worked at various facilities around Astoria.

But here was the essential Michael. Summers were pick up baseball games on Hebgen field near our house. No ump. Just kids.

So, I don't know. Michael was playing first and judged that the opposing runner had beaten the throw. Michael's teammate, Billy, ran up to Michael, saying, "Michael, we really need that out..." Sez Michael, "Naw, he was safe."

Donations to Butte Central Schools are appreciated.