Daniel J. Mulcahy

February 22, 1955 – June 9, 2023

Dan was born to Tom and Danette Mulcahy in Butte, Montana. He graduated from Butte High School in 1973. He enlisted in the US Navy and served his country for 28 years retiring as a Senior Chief off the USS Kitty Hawk.

He was preceded in death by his father, Tom and his wife, Diana.

He is survived by his mother, Danette and siblings: Mary, Jim, Katie and Pat.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and private family burial services will take place at a later date.