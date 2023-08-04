SPOKANE, WA - Daniel E. Green, age 67 of Spokane, Washington, went to be with the Lord, July 25, 2023 from complications due to a lengthy illness. He was born in Butte, Montana on March 1, 1956 and was a Butte High School graduate. Coming from a Mining family, his father, Erwin Green, Superintendent for the Atlantic Richfield Mining Company gave Daniel a passion for mining. He attended Montana State University for a career in Civil Engineering. Upon completion, he was employed as a Mine Surveyor in several underground mines in and around Butte, Montana and Idaho. He later became a Land Surveyor in Spokane, Washington. Daniel was known for his kindness to others, a very loyal son and a wonderful brother.