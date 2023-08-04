Daniel E. Green
March 1, 1956 - July 25, 2023
SPOKANE, WA - Daniel E. Green, age 67 of Spokane, Washington, went to be with the Lord, July 25, 2023 from complications due to a lengthy illness. He was born in Butte, Montana on March 1, 1956 and was a Butte High School graduate. Coming from a Mining family, his father, Erwin Green, Superintendent for the Atlantic Richfield Mining Company gave Daniel a passion for mining. He attended Montana State University for a career in Civil Engineering. Upon completion, he was employed as a Mine Surveyor in several underground mines in and around Butte, Montana and Idaho. He later became a Land Surveyor in Spokane, Washington. Daniel was known for his kindness to others, a very loyal son and a wonderful brother.
He will be deeply missed and never forgotten. He leaves behind his two sisters, Janet Green (Hagan) and Maryalice Green who reside in Spokane, Washington.
Daniel's final resting place will be at the Spokane Memorial Gardens. There will be no funeral service.