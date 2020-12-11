Danette Jorgensen, 75

June 6, 1945-Dec. 1, 2020

Danette Aranda Jorgensen, age 75, of Kent, Washington, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. She was born to the late John and Elizabeth Casey in Butte, Montana, June 6, 1945.

Danette attended Whittier Elementary, East Junior High and Butte High, graduating in 1963. After graduation, Danette attended Butte Business College.

In 1968, Danette married Paul Fitzpatrick and moved to the Boston area for work. While in Boston, she had her only child, Shaun, in 1970. After 10 years of marriage Paul and Danette divorced and moved back to Butte.

Danette raised Shaun on her own with the help of her family and especially Grandma Betty, and worked as an EKG tech and CS tech at St. James Hospital. A proud moment for Danette was in 1981, traveling to Chicago and attending class to earn her CS Tech certification.

After five years, Danette met the love of her life, Erik Jorgensen. They were married in 1984 and married 32 years, until Erik's passing in 2016.

In 1988, Erik and Danette decided to move to Kent, Washington, to follow Shaun and her brothers, Jack, Tom and Tim Casey. While in Kent, she worked at Valley Medical as a CS Tech.