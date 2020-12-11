Danette Jorgensen, 75

June 6, 1945-Dec. 1, 2020
Danette Aranda Jorgensen, age 75, of Kent, Washington, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. She was born to the late John and Elizabeth Casey in Butte, Montana, June 6, 1945.
Danette attended Whittier Elementary, East Junior High and Butte High, graduating in 1963. After graduation, Danette attended Butte Business College.
In 1968, Danette married Paul Fitzpatrick and moved to the Boston area for work. While in Boston, she had her only child, Shaun, in 1970. After 10 years of marriage Paul and Danette divorced and moved back to Butte.
Danette raised Shaun on her own with the help of her family and especially Grandma Betty, and worked as an EKG tech and CS tech at St. James Hospital. A proud moment for Danette was in 1981, traveling to Chicago and attending class to earn her CS Tech certification.
After five years, Danette met the love of her life, Erik Jorgensen. They were married in 1984 and married 32 years, until Erik's passing in 2016.
In 1988, Erik and Danette decided to move to Kent, Washington, to follow Shaun and her brothers, Jack, Tom and Tim Casey. While in Kent, she worked at Valley Medical as a CS Tech.
Danette's family and friends were what she cherished most. Holidays (Rice Krispy treats), birthdays, family gatherings and sporting events, she never missed a one. She also loved to travel, visiting Erik's homeland of Denmark in 1998. Danette was truly the glue that kept the family together. Her grandchildren, Sarah and Casey, always brought a sparkle to her eye.
If you crossed paths with Danette on her journey, you were a true friend for life and Danette would keep the friendship alive by always reaching out and showering her love for you and she cherished you. To be a friend of Danette's is to have a friend for life.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her dearest friend, Belita Johnson.
She is survived by her son, Shaun (Michelle) Fitzpatrick, Kent, Washington; brothers, Jack Casey, Kent, Washington, Tom (Janet) Casey, Des Moines, Washington, Tim (Jolene) Casey, Bigfork, MT. Two grandchildren, Sarah Fitzpatrick, Renton, Washington, Casey Fitzpatrick, Kent, Washington, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime friend of 51 years, Frank O'Connor, Florida.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation in her memory.
Memorial service Monday 12/14/2020 at 1:00 p.m. We welcome all to join this celebration of Life with us via Zoom. Meeting ID# 844 8614 0465, Passcode 335670.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.