Danette Connole, 73

Jan. 7, 1947-Nov. 25, 2020
Danette Marie Connole passed away with family by her side on Nov. 25, 2020, at Providence Regional Medical Center, in Everett, Washington. She lived in Marysville and had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
She is survived by Paul Connole, her husband of 50 years; her daughters, Jan and Stacy; and son, Patrick; her sons-in-law, Todd Stephenson and Sims Weymuller, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Connole; her grandsons, Cole, Peter, Sam, and JP; and granddaughters, Sophie and Lia. She joins her parents, Daniel and Mary; and brother, Tim, in heaven.
Danette was born in Butte, Montana, in 1947, growing up in Meaderville. She did chores for her grandmother, Manila at the 45 Club, and kept her baseball mitt well-oiled. She attended Holy Savior, St Ann's, and Girls' Central with her best friend, Marge, and graduated from the MSU Nursing College in Bozeman.
In 1970, she and Paul married at the Immaculate Conception Church, and they started a family in Helena. She picked chokecherries for jelly (probably only once) and learned how to rappel in the Gallatin Canyon. In 1979, they moved to the outskirts of Oak Harbor, Washington, with their two daughters and pregnant with their son. She continued her work as a nurse, commuting to Anacortes (taking the back way) as well as Swinomish. She was a volunteer firefighter for her local Polnell Shores community, where the regulars quickly found out she wasn't there to make coffee.
In 2002, they sold the house they built off Midway Boulevard and moved to Tulalip, close to Paul's work, and closer to family.
She would probably disapprove of the word “Seahawks” showing up in her obituary, but it was always fun to watch games with her, fast-forwarding through the commercials and most of the replays.
She was affectionately called “Den” by the McLaughlin families and “Murf” by the Connole and Robins families, all of whom she held very dear.
She is greatly missed.
At her request, there are no services planned. Her family suggests memorials be directed to any food pantry or shelter.
