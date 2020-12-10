Danette Connole, 73

Jan. 7, 1947-Nov. 25, 2020

Danette Marie Connole passed away with family by her side on Nov. 25, 2020, at Providence Regional Medical Center, in Everett, Washington. She lived in Marysville and had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

She is survived by Paul Connole, her husband of 50 years; her daughters, Jan and Stacy; and son, Patrick; her sons-in-law, Todd Stephenson and Sims Weymuller, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Connole; her grandsons, Cole, Peter, Sam, and JP; and granddaughters, Sophie and Lia. She joins her parents, Daniel and Mary; and brother, Tim, in heaven.

Danette was born in Butte, Montana, in 1947, growing up in Meaderville. She did chores for her grandmother, Manila at the 45 Club, and kept her baseball mitt well-oiled. She attended Holy Savior, St Ann's, and Girls' Central with her best friend, Marge, and graduated from the MSU Nursing College in Bozeman.