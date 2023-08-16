Dane Robert Russell
August 5, 1987 - July 11, 2022
BILLINGS - Dane Robert Russell, beloved son of Jude Klaboe Russell and Ray Russell, passed from this life July 11, 2022 at his home in Billings.
An open-house style celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023, in the Madison Room of the Billings Hotel and Convention Center, 1223 Mullowney Lane, Billings, from 2PM to 5PM. Please bring a smile and a "Daneism" to share. We will be pleased to meet all of Dane's buds and dudes at long last.