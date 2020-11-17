Dan Duke Borozan, 84

Over the years, he mentored several young men and women. Many of them have called him over the years and thanked him for the help and support he provided during their careers. Those relationships have continued to endure and evolved into friendships. Upon retirement, Duke and Lynn moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, and Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, where they divided the seasons for 20 years.

Duke and his wife, Lynn, became full time residents of Coeur D'Alene in 2016 and welcomed their son, Klint Borozan, and his wife, Lorri, to share their life together in their home, where they have enjoyed many happy years.

He loved his family very much and was never happier than when he could be with them. Duke also enjoyed good friendships in all the communities over the years where they lived and worked, and delighted in his ability to play golf year-round. However, he never forgot his childhood friends, and always enjoyed sharing memories about people and places while growing up in Butte, Montana, whenever the opportunity presented itself.