December 18, 1959—June 24, 2023

Dale Robert Holmes passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Saint Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula with his family by his side. Dale was born December 18, 1959, in Butte, MT. He grew up on Dewey Blvd. where he could often be seen popping wheelies all day long up and down the block.

Dale graduated from Butte High School in 1978, during that same year he welcomed his first child, Jason with his first wife, Lori Roper, four years later they welcomed their daughter, Jessica. They remained good friends after divorcing.

Dale married Kathy Hossfeld in 1989 and they welcomed their daughter, Ashley on January 17, 1990. They later divorced but remained very close to each other.

He worked as a Driller for many years, first for Long Year Drilling starting when he graduated high school and then for AK Drilling. He worked all over the United States and in several other countries. The last eight years or so he has really become a jack of all trades. You name it, he could build it or fix it. Besides his kids and his family his other true loves were his dogs and motorcycles. He devoted many years to taking care of his mom and aunt (aka his ladies), always making sure they had everything they needed. He took care of his mom right up until she passed away.

He had a temper like lightning and a heart of gold always happy to help anyone, which is why his last act of giving should have been no surprise. He was an organ donor, and although we are left with broken hearts it brings us comfort knowing that he was able to help two people in need.

Dale is preceded in death by his father, Keith Holmes and mother, Gerry Green.

He is survived by his brother, Dick (Cathy) Holmes; sisters: Laurie (Ray) Mohney, Caroline(Tom) Gardipee; son, Jason Holmes; daughters: Jessica(Joe) Petroni, Ashley Holmes; granddaughters: Olivia Phillips, Joci, Lene and Gia Petroni; stepmother, Marylou Holmes and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ride Free and Peaceful Now Dear Dale. Until we meet again.

A celebration of Dale’s life will be held later this summer.

