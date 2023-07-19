Cynde Lea Austin Ross

December 25, 1960 - July 13, 2023

EAST HELENA - Cynde Lea Austin Ross, 62, of East Helena, MT passed away on July 13, 2023 surrounded by her family and friends. She was born December 25, 1960, on USAF base in Wiesbaden, Germany, to William (Bill) and Joan Austin. Mom always called Cynde her special Christmas present and always made a special celebration for Cynde's birthday every Christmas evening. Every year Christmas day seemed like two different days! Christmas morning was Christmas for everyone, and Christmas evening was Cynde's birthday.

Raised as an Air Force military "brat" as she proudly called herself, she attended many elementary schools, junior high schools, high schools, and graduated from CMR in Great Falls, MT in 1978. Maybe traveling around as a child, is why Cynde had such a "free spirit"; time did not really have meaning to her! If she told you that she was leaving her house in 10 minutes, you learned to tack on an hour or so. If it was an hour, tack on a couple of hours and so forth.

Upon graduation from high school, she worked three years at Yellowstone Park under the Yellowstone Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) until she turned 21. I read in the newspaper recently that the word "touron" was being used for tourist and moron because tourists did not know how to behave when they were in the park. That word was used 40 + years ago by Cynde. She was unhappy with people that misused the park or the outdoors in general. Later she worked with friends picking / harvesting crops such as apples, berries, corn, potatoes, and so forth. She started in Washington and moved across the states wherever needed. During that time, she met people that loved to ride motorcycles, and she soon loved to ride too. Riding eventually led to meeting the first love of her life, Michael Meaders. They would ride together with many bikers' friends. It was a sight to see when all of them would pull up to our parents' house for a BBQ!

Cynde and Michael were married according to the laws of Montana and had their son, Aaron in 1987. After Michael's sudden death in April 1988, Cynde thought she would never love again. However, Cynde married Kelly Ross, March 10, 1990, and had their lovely daughter, Kyla in 1994. They divorced after 10 years of marriage, remaining good friends today.

Cynde managed many casinos and bars, and her customers would say that she was one of the best. She might not remember a name immediately, but she would have their drink set up ready as soon as they walked into the door. After she laid down her motorcycle, she found pouring drinks and tending bar was difficult on her wrists and arms, eventually causing her to stop all together and find another vocation. Her last job she worked for Montana Independent Living Project helping people with disabilities learn to care for themselves. Her clients became lifelong friends.

Her hobbies included gardening, crafting and woodworking with her friends, concerts, volunteering at concerts, reading, hanging out with her friends and family, and most importantly playing with her grandchildren. She helped others, welcomed everyone to her home. She was stubborn and never went to the doctor unless you dragged her there. Cynde lived simply and always felt she was one of the richest people alive because she had her family and friends.

She is survived by: her son, Aaron (Tori) Meaders; her daughter, Kyla (Dylan) Atwood; stepmother (her other mother), Kathy Austin; her sister, Cheri (Lyle) Cusson; stepbrother, Rob Jakubowski; stepsister, Raelene (Guy) Norton; stepbrother, Fred Jakubowski; grandchildren: Michael Meaders II, Melody and Markus Atwood; niece, Wendy (Rob) Smith; nephews: Lyle Cusson III, William (Katelyn) Cusson; great-nephews and nieces: Aidan and Tegan Jean-Joan Smith, Daedra, Charley, and Kesley Cusson, and Alice Cusson; special friends: Jim Guidoni, Gordon Gravely, Amber Roscoe-Diaz, Jeanne Connolly, Kay and Ron Lafountaine, Sherry Underwood and numerous other friends, too many to list.

She was preceded in death by: her first husband, Michael Meaders I; her parents: Bill and Joan Austin, and her sister, Terri Austin.

Her family invite you to celebrate Cynde's life; Friday afternoon, July 21, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Anderson, Stevenson, Wilke funeral home where her funeral services will be held. Cremation has taken place. A Reception will be held at the VFW Post #10010, East Helena.

Special thanks to St. Pete'rs Hospital ICU staff for their compassion and expertise care.

We love you Cynde. Rest in Peace.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Cynde.