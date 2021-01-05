July 30, 1942-Nov. 10, 2020

Curtis (Curt) Leroy Smith, 78, of Philipsburg, Montana, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1942, in Townsend, Montana, to Roy Lee Smith and Rachel Mae (Yates) Smith. As a young man Curt spent much time with his beloved grandparents, George and Fannie Belle Smith and William and Dena Yates. He grew to love and admire them very much. Their wit, hard work, and love for the Lord formed a path for Curt. What they taught him was honor, to never shirk at tasks, to be a good man and to love the Lord.

In 1959 at age 17, Curt joined the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. After being honorably discharged due to a medical condition, Curt returned to the Air Force every four year to participate in studies about the condition. Curt always took pride in the time he was able to serve his country.

In 1960, Curt married Jamie Merrifield. They settled in the Flint Creek Valley, near the creek, while building a business and raised the three children they were blessed with.

Curt chose early in life to do his best to be successful in whatever he did, be it employee, employer, husband, brother, father or friend. He worked in the mining, construction, trucking and logging industries for several decades.