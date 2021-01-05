July 30, 1942-Nov. 10, 2020
Curtis (Curt) Leroy Smith, 78, of Philipsburg, Montana, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Nov. 10, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1942, in Townsend, Montana, to Roy Lee Smith and Rachel Mae (Yates) Smith. As a young man Curt spent much time with his beloved grandparents, George and Fannie Belle Smith and William and Dena Yates. He grew to love and admire them very much. Their wit, hard work, and love for the Lord formed a path for Curt. What they taught him was honor, to never shirk at tasks, to be a good man and to love the Lord.
In 1959 at age 17, Curt joined the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. After being honorably discharged due to a medical condition, Curt returned to the Air Force every four year to participate in studies about the condition. Curt always took pride in the time he was able to serve his country.
In 1960, Curt married Jamie Merrifield. They settled in the Flint Creek Valley, near the creek, while building a business and raised the three children they were blessed with.
Curt chose early in life to do his best to be successful in whatever he did, be it employee, employer, husband, brother, father or friend. He worked in the mining, construction, trucking and logging industries for several decades.
Curt loved the outdoors and wildlife, and his knowledge of the Flint Creek Valley and the Pintler Scenic Route, which he referred to as “The Loop” remains unsurpassed. He shared information and memories daily, When his children came to visit, he always took a day to have coffee, and later lunch, while driving the loop ... time that his children will treasure.
Curt was taken from us too soon. He leaves behind his best friend and fur buddy, “Wrigley,” who now lives with Curt's sister-in-law, Julie Mann; his daughter, Angel Marie Andrews of Pierceville, Kansas, and her family; his daughter, Suzie Ilene Smith of Homer, Alaska, and her family; and his son, Jess Curtis Smith of Reno, Nevada, and his family; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a few great-great-grandchildren; sister, LV Piling of Browning, Montana; stepsisters, Lois Tinker of Idaho, and Cheryl Owens of Texas; brother, Louis Mann Oregon; brother, Doug Smith of Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Curt was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Ken Curtis Silvey; and a brother, Raymond Anthony Mann.
Curt will be sincerely missed by “The Boys at the Station” (Sunshine Station) for his sense of humor, wisdom and stories. Curt was a friend to many, a foe to few if any, he will be loved and remembered forever.
A celebration of life is planned for Curt around his birthday July 30, 2021, near the Boulder Creek/Maxville, Montana area, which he loved so much.
For more information about the celebration please send correspondence regarding Curtis Smith in care of Suzie Smith at PO Box 135, Homer, Alaska 99603.
