Cora Airabella Terrio

October 4, 2022 - May 9, 2023

Cora Airabella Terrio, our little pumpkin, passed away unexpectedly last week. Cora was born October 4, 2022 in Silverdale, WA to Brady McEwen and Ghost Terrio. Cora was a beautiful baby, she had the biggest blue eyes and a perfect smile. She was always full of happiness, her little soul just glowed from the moment she came in to this world. Cora was a very content baby, she loved to swing in her chair and watch everything around her. Cora loved to watch movies with her family, listening to music in the car, and family dance nights. Cora loved when her big sister, Stella would hold and talk to her, she would grin from ear to ear and she had her big brother, Ollie wrapped around her little finger without him even knowing. Cora was the perfect combination of her family; she contained a piece of each them; down to her sense of humor. Cora was just learning to walk, finding what her favorite foods would be, playing in the bathtub, and sitting outside with mommy while daddy cooked. Cora was our sunshine and the days will never be as bright.

Cora was preceded in death by her brother, Damiean Terrio; great-grandfather, Norman Partelow; great-grandmother, Faye Terrio and her great-uncle, Mark Partelow.

Cora is survived by her parents: Brady McEwen and Ghost Terrio; her siblings: Stella and Oliver Terrio; great-grandparents: Colleen Partelow; Helen McEwen and Mic Bury; grandparents: Lance and Michele Lewis; Gary and Kathy Terrio and Jody McEwen; uncles: Anthony Partelow and Silas Easterling; aunts: Chris and Kevin Hughes, Darci McEwen, Lori Putnam, Jordan Terrio, Kyra and Trevor Peterson, Kasie Bowman, and Ashley Engle and an enormous amount of cousins.

We will be having a service for Cora on Saturday, May 20th at 1 PM at the Big Butte Fire Hall. Cora's family would like to express their gratitude to everyone who reached out or donated during this difficult time, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Today, I am dancing among the stars,

I feel your heavy heart from afar,

I see the thousand tears you've cried,

But please remember that you tried,

I do not want to be a sad thought,

And I hope you know how hard I fought,

I long for our moments to be of glory,

For my short life is my precious story,

To most, it might not seem a lot,

To me, it's everything I've got,

The life before we had to part,

How I danced to the beat of your heart,

There's so much I didn't get to see,

I pray you'll be my eyes for me,

As each new day begins to start,

Approach it with an open heart,

As though your very eyes are mine,

See things as though it's the first time,

See awe and wonder in all that be,

And when you do, think of me,

Then I will see the wonders too,

By living through the eyes of you.