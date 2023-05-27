Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Connie Corette Kenney, 85

May 10, 1938 – May 21, 2023

BUTTE - Constance "Connie" Corette Kenney passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023 after a lifetime of amazing adventures. Connie was born in Butte, Montana on May 10, 1938 as the first child (always the matriarch) to nurturing and loving parents, Bob and Lorrie Holt Corette. As a young girl, she loved skiing, swimming, shooting her pistol (she received on her 16th birthday), horseback riding, and driving the tractor during hay season on the Corette family ranch south of Butte. There she enjoyed many adventures with her siblings, RD, Susan and Holt as well as her Hauck and Corette cousins. She was delighted and proud that part of the Yellowstone 1923 television series was recently filmed at the old Corette Ranch.

After graduating from Girls Central with her beloved class of 1956, she traveled to Europe and Africa while pretending to be a student in Paris. Later she graduated from the University of Montana. She was a proud Alumni and Past President of the Alumni Association. GO GRIZ! Another of her most outstanding achievements was being inducted into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame along with her team in 2007 for being the Head Ski Coach of the Butte High Lady Bulldogs that won the State Championship in 1962. She was the first female to be a head coach of a State Championship high school team in Butte. That moment became even more special when she was later joined by her youngest son Tom, as he received his "Green Jacket" for his induction into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Connie married Pat Kenney in 1962 and from that union came their two sons, Pat and Tom. They later divorced but stayed friends until his death in 2002. She was a wonderful mother and an amazing grandmother to Riley, Patrick, Jaylin and Colin. Connie was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews whom she adored.

She started her working life as an English teacher at East Junior High. Connie left teaching to become a full-time mom of her two boys. As they grew, she reentered the workforce working part-time for KXLF TV and then becoming the News Director for KBOW/KOPR Radio. One of her proudest moments as a broadcaster was her live reporting of the Our Lady of the Rockies Statue being placed on Butte's East Ridge. She truly became "the voice" of Our Lady. During her tenure Connie received several awards for her outstanding broadcasting. Another great moment was interviewing Charles Kuralt of CBS. Following her radio career, she found her true calling as the Executive Director for the Butte Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, for more than 13 years Connie promoted her love of Butte. This was the perfect job for Connie as she lived and breathed Butte America. As the film liaison for Travel Montana, Connie was instrumental in marketing Butte and Montana as filming locations. She was also President for Gold West Country through the Chamber of Commerce. Her passion for community led her to becoming a board member for CCCS, Inc. for a span of several decades. She was still active in this role at the time of her passing.

Over the years Connie received many awards and accolades. She was most proud of being voted Women of the Year by the Business and Professional Women of Butte in 1990. Connie graduated from the University of Notre Dame, attending the Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organizational Management in 1994 – Go Irish! In 2000 she was voted Montana Tourism Person of the Year. Connie retired in 2003. As expected, she remained active as a volunteer/member of organizations including Butte Food Bank, BSB Archives, PEO Chapter G and RSVP, to name a few. She cherished her time and friends she made during these endeavors.

The lights of her life were definitely her two sons, daughters-in-law and her four grandchildren. They are Pat and Donna Kenney (Patrick) of Butte and Tom and Lisa Kenney (Riley and Kramer Ungaretti, Jaylin and Colin) of Polson. Connie was known for the many miles she would travel to ensure she attended every sporting event for all four grandchildren. This included her traveling more than 800 miles in one day to cheer them all on in different locations. She was especially proud of all four of her grandchildren for earning college degrees.

Connie is survived by her sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. She is also survived by her only sister, Susan Matule, sisters-in-law, Patty Corette, Jodi Corette and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and dear brothers, RD and Holt.

A special thank you to all the amazing staff at The Springs of Butte and Copper Ridge Rehab Center for your wonderful care over the past 17 months. Thank you to Father Thomas Haffey, Father Robert Porter and Deacon John Uggetti for all the visits, support, love and prayers you shared. To her amazing circle of friends, some of more than 80 years, it was your love and encouragement that kept her strong, you were her rock. To the staff at CCCS, especially Mike Thatcher, words will never express our gratitude for all you did for her, we thank you. Dr. Shawna Yates and Julie Tresidder, thank you for your loving care and compassion.

Until we meet again Mom and Gma, we love you! You truly were the thread that held our extended family together.

Connie's family will receive friends on Thursday, June 1st from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 2100 Farragut Avenue in Butte. A reception will immediately follow at St. Ann's Hall. A private interment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Butte.

Memorials may be made to the Butte Food Bank, Butte Central Foundation or Charity of Donor's Choice.

Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Connie.