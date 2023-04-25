Colleen Marie Lavelle

February 10, 1953 - April 22, 2023

Colleen Marie Lavelle, beloved "Granny C" to her grandchildren, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, after a short battle with lung cancer.

She was born on February 10, 1953, in Butte, Montana to Bill and Helen (Holland) Lavelle. She was the first of three daughters, Colleen, Vonnie, and Kelli. She attended St. Mary's Parochial School and graduated from Butte Central. She earned bachelor's degrees from Montana Tech and Western Montana College and a master's degree from Lesley College. She was a teacher in the Butte public schools for 35 years and spent most of her time at Butte High School.

Colleen treasured her family and Catholic faith. She also loved chocolate, diet coke, and gift giving. Colleen enjoyed summer and Christmas trips to Maryland to see her grandchildren. They were the love of her life. She was well loved in Maryland by the friends and parents of her grandchildren. She was a beautiful soul, a fabulous mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister, and a dear friend.

Colleen is survived by her son, Bill Fischer, and daughter-in-law, Wendy (Ueland) Fischer, of Bowie, Maryland, and their eight children: Patrick (Mira) and great-grandson, Karl of Spokane, Washington, John, Theresa, Hannah, William, Mary, Peter, and Emma. She is also survived by her dear sister and close friend, Kelli Amerman. Other survivors are her beloved nieces and nephews: Sara and Clark Ward (Joe), Tony and Kira Kindt (Brooklinn, Karly, and Winnie), Lindsey and J.D. Clark (Joe, Rick, Jaydan, and Malaki), and Jake and Joleen Amerman (Ren).

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Vonnie Kindt, brother-in-law, Tony Kindt and Jeff Amerman, and aunts and uncles.

Relatives and friends may call after 5:00 P.M., Thursday in St. Patrick's Church for visitations. Parish vigil will be recited at 6:00 P.M. in the church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday in the church. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Butte Catholic Community North or a charity of the donor's choice.