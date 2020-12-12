May 8, 1937 - Dec. 7 2020
Clement 'Clem' Joseph Patritti, 83, of Whitehall passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 7, 2020.
Clem was born May 8, 1937, to Clement and Victoria (Carpino) Patritti in Philipsburg. He grew up in Butte, where he attended Butte Central School. Clem worked for Carter gas station through his high school years. Upon graduation he and his dad purchased the gas station and changed it to Clem's Enco.
In 1960, Clem joined the Army, where he proudly served his country for two years in Korea, followed by two years in the Army Reserve.
In 1965, Clem married the love of his life, Gayle Jenkins. Soon after they started their family, having four boys: John, Joe, Tony and Chuck. In 1973, Clem and his family moved to Whitehall, where he found his true dream in life, ranching. He started working with Frosty Baker at Holt Baker Ranches. Shortly after, his sons joined him on the ranch, where they and his grandsons continue to work today.
Surprisingly between ranching and his family, Clem had time for hobbies which included hunting, fishing, and watching westerns (specifically Gunsmoke). Clem was blessed to have his family live within 10 miles of his home. His greatest joy in life was watching his grandchildren grow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Victoria Patritti; his father and mother in-law, Bill and Lois Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Bob, Bud, and Dennis Jenkins, and Matt Flanick; dear friends, Frosty and Muriel Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Patritti; sons, John (Jen) Patritti, Joe Patritti, Tony Patritti, Chuck (Dani) Patritti; sister, Rosalie (Patritti) Quinn; sister-in-laws, Anne (Louie) Theofelis, Peggie Flanick, Linda Jenkins, Sharon Jenkins; grandchildren, Austin, Colton, Dawson (Elle), Kayden Staples, Kennedy (Carney), Kassidy, McKinley, Mariah, CJ, and Macee; aunts, Virginia Bugni, Christine Patritti; and numerous nieces and nephews; many dear friends, Geraldine and Melissa Baker, Donna Belderrain, Cindy Von Bergen and many others.
Due to Covid-19 capacity limitations, services will be held at St. Ann's for immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals or a charity of choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.