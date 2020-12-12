May 8, 1937 - Dec. 7 2020

Clement 'Clem' Joseph Patritti, 83, of Whitehall passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Dec. 7, 2020.

Clem was born May 8, 1937, to Clement and Victoria (Carpino) Patritti in Philipsburg. He grew up in Butte, where he attended Butte Central School. Clem worked for Carter gas station through his high school years. Upon graduation he and his dad purchased the gas station and changed it to Clem's Enco.

In 1960, Clem joined the Army, where he proudly served his country for two years in Korea, followed by two years in the Army Reserve.

In 1965, Clem married the love of his life, Gayle Jenkins. Soon after they started their family, having four boys: John, Joe, Tony and Chuck. In 1973, Clem and his family moved to Whitehall, where he found his true dream in life, ranching. He started working with Frosty Baker at Holt Baker Ranches. Shortly after, his sons joined him on the ranch, where they and his grandsons continue to work today.

Surprisingly between ranching and his family, Clem had time for hobbies which included hunting, fishing, and watching westerns (specifically Gunsmoke). Clem was blessed to have his family live within 10 miles of his home. His greatest joy in life was watching his grandchildren grow.