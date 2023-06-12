Feb. 12, 1940 - June 9, 2023

A loving Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away on June 9, 2023.

Clara was born February 12, 1940 in Central City, Kentucky to Dillard and Merle McGee.

She enjoyed dancing, country music, watching movies and being with her family. Clara also loved talking to her sisters on the phone. She really enjoyed having family gatherings.

Clara married Melvyn Glidewell in 1956. They had four children together, David, Terri, Scott and Christopher. They lived in Denver until 1984 when they moved to Butte, Montana.

Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Melvyn; her daughter, Terri Lanahan; son, Christopher Glidewell; her mother, father and numerous family members.

Clara is survived by her sons: David Glidewell, Scott (Terri) Glidewell; son-in-law, Dave Bartzen; her sisters: Nina (Dennis) Rintala, Barbara Winsett; her brothers: Tom McGee, Doug (Sherri) McGee and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John 11: 25-26 Jesus said to her. "I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die."

A private celebration of life and inurnment will be at a later date.