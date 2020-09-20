Feb. 19, 1937 - Sept. 6, 2020
Claire (Burgess, Forsman) Woodward, 83, passed away peacefully at her home on September 6, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers.
Claire was born in Dillon, MT, on February 19, 1937, to Clarence and Meryl Burgess. Oldest of four, the family moved to Anaconda when she was young, where she would graduate from Anaconda High School in 1955.
She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Forsman, in June 1955. They settled in Anaconda and raised their five children in the same 3rd St. neighborhood. A stay at home mom until the youngest started school, she then joined her husband as a school bus driver. A job she enjoyed for nearly 20 years.
Claire and Robert's marriage ended and in 1979, she started a new chapter in her life, when she met and married Alan Woodward. They would eventually settle in Seeley Lake and purchase a mechanic repair shop. In 2000, they would retire to Deer Lodge, spending winters in warmer climates and the summers camping.
Claire was preceded in death by her parents; nephews, Billy and Jason Pickett; and granddaughter, Teddi Forsman.
She is survived by her husband, Alan Woodward; her siblings, brother, Jack Burgess of Billings, sister, Marilou (Dave) Bisch of Anaconda, sister, Barb (Pat) Mulcahy of Butte. Her five children, Bill (Nancy) Forsman of Deer Lodge, Debbie (Gary) Grubaugh of Helena, Vicki (K.C.) Koss of Vancouver, Washington, Steve Forsman of Helena, and Richard (Angie) Forsman of Deer Lodge. She was also blessed to have many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Due to COVID-19 there won't be any services at this time, we will notify if services are scheduled at a later date.
